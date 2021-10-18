Calvin University to form School of Health with $15 million donation

GRAND RAPIDS — Calvin University plans to form a school of health following a $15 million gift from an anonymous donor, the university announced today.

A steering committee consisting of faculty, staff and administrators has started work to define the full scope of the new Calvin School of Health that would focus academic programs in areas such as nursing, kinesiology, exercise science, speech pathology and audiology, and public health.

Michael Le Roy COURTESY PHOTO

The $15 million donation — Calvin’s second-largest single gift ever — will go to academic programming and support leadership, academic personnel, labs, and undergraduate and graduate training.

“Everywhere we see growing demand for quality health sciences education,” Calvin President Michael Le Roy said in an announcement of the donation. “We are deeply grateful for the vision that prompts this outstanding gift. Not only will it allow us to significantly expand our programs, but it will also create additional pathways for students who feel called to serve in one of the health professions.”

The steering committee in the coming months will assess market demand and recommend undergraduate and graduate programs. The university hopes to launch three new master’s programs in health-related fields by the fall of 2022.

The 3,300-student university will also begin the search for a dean for the new School of Health and work to redesign space for the programs.

As well, the School of Health will allow Calvin to expand partnerships with medical schools at Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Wayne State University.

“We are grateful that a portion of the gift will support the university by developing additional capacity for community engagement and employer relations, focused first on the School of Health but leveraged for the benefit of our entire Calvin community, our community partners, and our Grand Rapids neighbors,” Calvin Provost Calvin Noah Toly said in today’s announcement.