Christman Co. acquires Dallas health care construction firm

LANSING — Construction management firm The Christman Co. has acquired MEDCO Construction, the construction arm of Dallas-based health system Baylor Scott & White Health.

Baylor Scott & White Health operates the largest nonprofit health care system in Texas.

MEDCO served as the in-house construction partner for Baylor Scott & White for more than 55 years and built medical centers for the company.

The deal came about as Lansing-based Christman Co. was seeking a “strategic partnership” in the region, according to the company.

“The expansion of resources allows us to serve clients in sectors where Christman excels, such as healthcare, corporate headquarters, higher education and places of worship,” Steven Roznowski, president and CEO of Christman, said in a statement. “Our new team members share Christman’s cultural foundations of integrity, safety and providing the highest value for clients. Together, we will deliver value through an extended network of national resources.”

Christman Co., which generates more than $1 billion in annual revenues and maintains an office in Grand Rapids, plans to expand its services in Texas and surrounding areas with the acquisition.

“We are confident that Christman will advance MEDCO’s mission of offering exceptional services as a leader in construction,” John McWhorter, COO at Baylor Scott & White Health, said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.