Contract research firm Kalexsyn names Brian Eklov as CEO

KALAMAZOO — Contract research organization Kalexsyn Inc. has named Brian Eklov as CEO.

Eklov, who’s been with the Kalamazoo-based Kalexsyn since 2007, succeeds retiring co-founder Robert Gadwood as CEO. His appointment was effective Tuesday.

Brian Eklov COURTESY PHOTO

Eklov “has deep knowledge of the industry dynamics and has been an outstanding R&D director at Kalexsyn since 2016,” said Jorge Nogueira, chairman of Kalexsyn’s Board of Directors and CEO of Milan, Italy-based parent company Dipharma Group.

“With his commitment and determination, we will continue optimizing Dipharma’s value proposition to reinforce our presence in the U.S. market, expanding the range of services offered to our customers, from discovery research through commercialization,” Nogueira said in an announcement on Evlov’s appointment.

Eklov joined Kalexsyn in 2007 as a research scientist after earning a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota and a postdoctoral appointment at the University of Illinois. Eklov became associate director of chemistry at Kalexsyn in 2012 and then director of chemistry in 2016.

Kalexsyn provides contract research, development and manufacturing services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Gadwood and partner David Zimmerman founded Kalexsyn in 2003 after Pfizer Inc. closed R&D operations in Kalamazoo.

Dipharma Group acquired Kalexsyn in 2018 through its American subsidiary Dipharma Inc.