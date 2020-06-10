Forest View Hospital in Grand Rapids names new CEO

GRAND RAPIDS — Forest View Hospital named a long-time behavioral health care executive as its new CEO.

Jill Krause joined the Grand Rapids psychiatric hospital June 1 as CEO. Krause previously served as director of Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital, and before that worked at Network 180 in Grand Rapids and at Hope Network. She has more than 26 years of experience in behavioral health care.

Forest View Hospital CEO Jill Krause COURTESY PHOTO

“Given my history working in mental health, I can speak to the impact Forest View has made in our community. Forest View has a strong reputation for providing exceptional mental health treatment for over 45 years,” Krause said in a statement. “I am excited to work alongside the dedicated, innovative team at Forest View as we look toward the future of behavioral health treatment.”

Forest View Hospital, with 77 adult beds and 31 beds for children and adolescents, is a private psychiatric facility that provides inpatient treatment and outpatient medication management. Forest View specializes in treating psychological trauma, eating disorder and co-occurring disorders.

Forest View is owned by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) , a public corporation that recorded 2019 revenue of $11.37 billion has 26 acute care hospitals, 328 behavioral health care facilities, and 42 outpatient centers in 37 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.K.