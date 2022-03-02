Francis named chief medical officer at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

GRAND RAPIDS — Mercy Health Saint Mary’s has named Dr. Brandon Francis as chief medical officer.

Francis starts at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in mid-May. He’ll succeed Dr. Matt Biersack, who was appointed as president of Saint Mary’s last August and has continued to serve as chief medical officer on an interim basis.

Dr. Brandon Francis COURTESY PHOTO

“With deep experience and credentials in public health, the military, and behavioral health, Dr. Francis is not only an excellent clinician and physician, he is a leader who can help us advance our strategic initiatives to further strengthen services to patients and the communities we serve in West Michigan,” Biersack said in a statement. “We are looking forward to the experience he brings, which will help increase engagement with our colleagues and develop meaningful relationships that help drive positive change.”

In his role as chief medical officer, Francis will return to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, where he worked from 2016 to 2019 as a neurointensivist on the Neuro Critical Care team. He’s been with Sparrow Health System in Lansing since 2019, serving as executive medical director of physician performance, where he facilitates physician credentialing, privileging, and peer review operations for the medical staff.

Francis completed a medical fellowship at Rush University in Chicago, then served as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army Medical Corps as chief of consult-liaison psychiatry and assistant chief of inpatient psychiatry at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Georgia. He also served in Afghanistan as the leader of a domestic surge team.