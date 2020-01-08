Grand Rapids Cardiology merges with Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Cardiology has merged with Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention PLC, also Grand Rapids.

Led by cardiologist Dr. Ronald VanderLaan, Grand Rapids Cardiology and its staff of 17 now practice under the Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers brand name. The cardiology practice continues to operate out of its office on East Paris Avenue as ACV Grand Rapids Cardiology.

“Our two practices share the same values when it comes to a compassionate, highly detailed approach to patient care, so the partnership seemed very natural,” VanderLaan said in a statement. “By joining forces, we hope to draw on our collective expertise to build a cardiac and vascular center for excellence. Both of our practices are in a strong position to serve patients, and this partnership will only allow us to grow our services while focusing on the patient-centric care all our patients expect and value from us.”

Dr. Jihad Mustapha formed Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers in 2018. The practice has 72 physicians and care professionals at two locations in Grand Rapids and one in Lansing. It specializes in treating peripheral artery disease, known as PAD, and the complications of critical limb ischemia.

The merger with Grand Rapids Cardiology builds Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers’ cardiology services that include coronary catheterizations, congestive heart failure, arrhythmia, hypertension and preventative cardiology.

“Grand Rapids Cardiology has been an innovative, well-respected practice in West Michigan for the last decade,” said Mustapha, CEO of Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers. “We have been very fortunate to work closely with Dr. VanderLaan and the GRC team for some time now, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring him on board.”