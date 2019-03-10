Grand Rapids, major area employers to host open house for suppliers

An upcoming open house provides companies a chance to connect with Spectrum Health, the City of Grand Rapids, Grand Valley State University and the Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The city and Spectrum Health organized the Meet the Buyers open house for 2-5p.m., Thursday, March 14 at the David D. Hunting YMCA on Lake Michigan Drive in downtown. The open house gives companies a chance to meet with buyers and learn about bidding opportunities with organizations that have $1.5 billion in annual collective buying power.

“Being intentional with our sourcing practices and purchasing from local and minority-owned businesses is central to developing economic health and wealth in our communities,” said Kurt Knoth, Spectrum Health’s vice president of supply chain services. “We hope this event builds more relationships between our sourcing teams and the community, increases transparency in our sourcing process and creates opportunities to work with Spectrum Health.”

Representatives from the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Office that runs a micro-loan program will also answer questions and provide information.

The city and Spectrum Health hope to make Meet the Buyers at least an annual event.

“We want to pilot this small and see the feedback and the turnout and see where we can grow it,” said Alvin Hills IV, a business developer for the city. “The goal to support local companies is a huge priority to keep the local economy humming.”

Prior to the open house, from 1-2 p.m., Alice Jasper of Local First and Andrew Sims of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council will lead a workshop for vendors on how spending locally grows an economy.

Online registration is available for the open house and the workshop.