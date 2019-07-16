GVSU leverages $2.8M federal grant for rural, underserved nursing program

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University received a $2.8 million federal grant to train nurse practitioners who will work in rural and underserved markets.

The four-year funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration will pay for 15 qualified students to enroll in the doctor of nursing program at the GVSU Kirkhof College of Nursing. The college will work collaboratively on the initiative with Mercy Health Muskegon and McLaren Health.

“The intention is to support registered nurses who are committed to serving the communities where they live with the opportunity to advance their education. A portion of the grant funds will support the students financially, removing a significant barrier to their education,” said Cynthia McCurren, dean of the Kirkhof College of Nursing and a nursing professor.

The college will co-design the clinical education with Mercy Health Muskegon and McLaren Health and focus on using technology to enhance care delivery and integrating mental health into primary care.

GVSU began recruiting students this month for the first cohort that enrolls in the fall semester.