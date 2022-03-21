GVSU program lands $1M in federal funding to help advance medical device development

Grand Valley State University will expand its applied Medical Device Institute with help from $1 million in federal funding.

The school announced today that it has received $1 million in federal appropriations that will be used to expand the program that was originally established in 2015. The applied Medical Device Institute, referred to as the aMDI, is a non-academic program within the school’s Padnos College of Engineering and Computing.

Students and faculty at the aMDI work with clients ranging from health systems, contract manufacturers and individual entrepreneurs with ideas for new devices. The institute provides engineering analysis, design, fabrication and testing services to these clients as they develop new medical devices.

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer requested the aMDI funding, which was packaged in the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act and signed by President Biden last week.

“With Congressman Meijer’s leadership, aMDI will serve as a model of innovation that expands our reach into new ventures,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a statement. “This reflects Grand Valley’s historic role in forming public-private partnerships that serve as economic catalysts for West Michigan.”

GVSU officials say the funds will allow the institute to take on more projects from medical device developers. To date, aMDI has completed 40 projects for 26 different clients.

The aMDI is equipped to provide services such as developing analytical and physical models, rapid prototyping, fabricating systems, comprehensive testing for technical feasibility and development space.

“This funding will allow AMDI to expand both capabilities and capacity,” said Paul Plotkowski, dean of the Padnos College of Engineering and Computing.

“This will mean supporting more companies in broader areas of product design and launch. Through this, we will be able to enrich the education of many more students through internships, cooperative education and graduate assistantships.”

The nonprofit aMDI is not a traditional business incubator or accelerator, and is supported financially by fees charged to clients for the cost of services provided.