Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan.

The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.

The deal coincided with the signing of a contract between the Corewell Health-owned Priority Health and Sparrow Health System, the Lansing health system that owns 65 percent of PHP. Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw owns 10 percent of PHP and University of Michigan Health, which is in the process of acquiring Sparrow, owns 25 percent.

PHP signed with Corewell Health under a reciprocity agreement that included the Priority Health-Sparrow Health deal, said Jennifer Johnston, director of sales and marketing for PHP.

The contract benefits PHP members who live in the Grand Rapids area — particularly eastern Kent County or Ionia County — and work in Lansing. Members residing in Lansing who work in Kent County can now access in-access care in both markets.

“Our members who live in Kent County and the bordering counties to our current service area will have broader access to health care services available at the Corewell Health hospitals, outpatient facilities and clinics. Likewise, the agreement is that Priority Health members have access to care at Sparrow,” Johnston said. “When you think about especially people who live in Ionia County, they now have equal-distance access to go west for care or to travel east for care. It just provides that access for people in that time of need.”

PHP has about 70,000 members enrolled in group commercial, self-funded individual and Medicare health plans, primarily in mid Michigan. That includes nearly 29,000 people enrolled in group and individual HMO policies, and more than 7,400 Medicare members, according to PHP’s most recent quarterly financial statements to state regulators.

PHP has been talking with the other health systems about contracts that would further expand its care network in the state beyond the core mid-Michigan area, Johnston said.

“We are always looking to expand our network with high-quality providers, so there are ongoing discussions about not only how do we expand our service area so that we can provide high-quality, affordable care to more Michiganders, but also make sure those services are covered in-network,” she said.

University of Michigan Health, which will become the majority owner of PHP after the proposed Sparrow Health acquisition closes, is “always looking for how to partner with other hospital systems to provide care throughout the state,” Johnston said.

PHP’s present state-authorized service area does not include Kent County or the lakeshore in West Michigan. The health plan would have to secure approval from state regulators to enter and sell health policies in those markets, which are largely controlled by Priority Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Johnston could not say whether PHP may pursue that approval, “but certainly providing options for all of our audiences to give them broader access to high-quality, affordable care is something we are always evaluating,” she said.

Meanwhile, the new contract with Sparrow Health provides an opportunity for Priority Health to carve out a much larger presence in the Lansing-area market, although growth may not come easily.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan holds a dominant 74-percent market share for health coverage in the Lansing metropolitan statistical area across all plan types, according to an annual American Medical Association report on health plan market shares across the U.S.

“The competitive dynamic in Lansing is challenging, so we know there’s definitely opportunity there,” said Mike Jasperson, Priority Health’s senior vice president of provider network and health plan operations. “It takes time and effort to entrench yourself in a market and know all of the players and develop relationships.”

Finally signing Sparrow Health after years of talks fills the last void in Priority Health’s care network in the Lower Peninsula. The state’s second-largest health plan previously only had a contract in Lansing with McLaren Health.

The contract followed, but is unrelated to Sparrow Health’s proposed merger into University of Michigan Health, and started Jan. 1. It covers all of Priority Health’s lines of business: group commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and individual coverage. All of Sparrow Health’s facilities and 500 affiliated physicians became in-network care providers for Priority Health, which previously only had a Medicare contract with the health system for in-network coverage.

Priority Health presently has more than 3,000 Medicare Advantage and more than 3,000 commercial group members in the Lansing-area market, Jasperson said.

Signing Sparrow better enables Priority Health to appeal to employers based elsewhere that have an office and employees in the Lansing area, said Amy McCulloch, a strategic consultant for benefits and people solutions at the Grand Rapids office of Lockton Companies.

“I think that’s going to be a big deal,” said McCulloch, who works with mid- and large-market employers. “For employers who have locations around the state where Priority Health is a viable option for them but that one location in Lansing has prohibited them from really moving, those employers will come into play.”