Holland Home names Troy Vugteveen as next president and CEO

GRAND RAPIDS — Holland Home has named Troy Vugteveen as its new president and CEO.

Vugteveen, who’s been with Holland Home since 2014 and presently serves as chief operating officer, will succeed President and CEO Mina Breuker on Jan. 1. Breuker has served as CEO since November 2014 and will retire at the end of the year after 23 years with the assisted living agency.

Breuker will serve as president emeritus for three months during the leadership transition.

“Mina has given 23 years to Holland Home, and touched so many lives with her caring, nurturing heart. She will be missed,” Mary Ursul, chairperson of the Christian Living Services board of directors, the nonprofit parent company of Holland Home, said in a statement. “We are very excited to have an excellent leader in Troy to step into the executive role and continue providing world-class care to those we serve.”

Holland Home serves about 6,700 seniors daily through in-home care services and senior living campuses that range from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing centers. Two residential campuses, Breton Woods and Raybrook, are home to more than 1,200 residents.

A $5.5 million expansion at the Breton Woods campus on 44th Avenue in Kentwood opened this summer. The 15-bed Water View assisted-living center at the Breton Woods campus joined two existing 15-bed units.

For in-home care, Holland Home works across a 13-county market through a variety of programs providing inpatient facilities, case management and education.

“We have a strong and capable Board of Directors, an outstanding vision for the future, and a wonderfully prepared executive leadership team,” Breuker said in an announcement on the leadership transition. “We are serving more and more people each day throughout our entire organization, and the quality of services and the excellence of our programs are at outstanding levels.”