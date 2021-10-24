Holland Home poised for growth as Vugteveen takes leadership role

GRAND RAPIDS — Troy Vugteveen will take the leadership position at Holland Home as the assisted living company is financially well-positioned and planning for future expansion in the region.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit provider of in-home care and senior living communities last week named Vugteveen as president and CEO beginning Jan. 1.

Vugteveen — Holland Home’s chief operating officer who’s been with the organization since 2014 — will succeed retiring President and CEO Mina Breuker, who will serve as president emeritus to help with the leadership transition.

The change at the top comes as Holland Home “is as strong as it’s ever been financially with its strategic planning, with its board of directors, and with the team of people that we have here,” said Vugteveen, who looks to build on Breuker’s success as CEO.

“When you talk about the desire to raise the bar, it’s big shoes to fill with the gift we’ve had in Mina and the foundation that she’s laid,” Vugteveen said. “The organization is doing extremely well in the midst of COVID and in the midst of the challenges that we’ve faced.”

Breuker, 64, retires at the end of 2021 after working at Holland Home for 23 years and serving as president and CEO since November 2014.

Her retirement is part of a multi-year succession plan for Holland Home that’s had several longtime executives assume new roles to ensure continuity in leadership.

The leadership transition includes promoting Doug Himmelein to executive vice president for human resources and operations. Himmelein has been with Holland Home since 1998, initially serving as an intern for the organization.

“We are well positioned for the future with a strong, wonderfully-prepared executive team led by a passionate, mission-forward leader in Troy,” Breuker said in an announcement of the latest leadership transition. “I am so grateful to have been part of this organization for as long as I have. I draw comfort from knowing that our organization, which I dearly love and cherish, is in good hands.”

Poised for growth

Holland Home serves about 6,700 seniors daily through in-home care services and senior living campuses that range from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing centers. Two residential campuses, Breton Woods and Raybrook, are home to more than 1,200 residents.

A $5.5 million expansion at the Breton Woods campus on 44th Avenue in Kentwood opened this summer. The 15-bed Water View assisted-living center at the Breton Woods campus joined two existing 15-bed units.

For in-home care, Holland Home works across a 13-county market through a variety of programs providing inpatient facilities, case management and education.

With a workforce of 1,400, Holland Home generated $158.7 million in revenues in 2020, Vugteveen said.

The organization, which dates back to 1892, has been updating a strategic plan that will guide expansion in programming and new facilities in the years ahead.

Vugteveen anticipates Holland Home will continue developing facilities in the years ahead as the population ages. Facility development could potentially include markets outside of Kent County where Holland Home’s two senior living campuses are located. The strategic planning process should wrap up within the next six months to a year, Vugteveen said.

“We’re kind of looking at where we want to expand our services for those future locations,” he said. “We don’t have anything 100-percent set yet, but we are in that stage of looking at what our expansion’s going to look like and where we are going to go next with things.”

Aging population

Regional demographic data show plenty of opportunity ahead for Holland Home and other organizations that serve seniors as the population continues to age and baby boomers retire.

Across Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan counties, people 65 years and older represent the fastest-growing demographic, according to data in the annual HealthCheck report by Grand Valley State University.

People 65 and older represented a little more than 10 percent of the population in the four-county region in 2005. As of 2019, that demographic grew to more than 15 percent of the region’s population.

As part of Holland Home’s strategic planning process, longtime Chief Financial Officer David Tiesenga took on the role of chief strategy officer, a new executive position for the organization, Vugteveen said. He and Tiesenga will work together on a strategy “as far as how we’re going to move forward,” Vugteveen added.

The deep knowledge and understanding of the industry that Tiesenga brings to the new role “is another huge part of what’s going to help us propel forward” and meet market demand with the aging population, Vugteveen said.