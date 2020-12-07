Innovative Medical Systems acquired by Illinois electronic security firm

GRAND RAPIDS -- Convergint Technologies LLC in Schaumburg, Ill., has acquired Grand Rapids-based Innovative Medical Systems Inc., a reseller of acute care and technical products for hospitals.

The deal will “further deepen and expand Convergint’s presence within the health care market in the United States,” according to an announcement on the transaction.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Grand Rapids investment bank BlueWater Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial adviser and Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC was the legal counsel to Innovative Medical Systems, which gained access to Convergint’s global network to broaden services to clients.

“This will be an exceptional marriage of Convergint’s global reach with IMS’ expertise in acute care patient safety and real-time locating capabilities,” Innovative Medical Systems President Dan De Jong said in a statement. “Our cultures complement one another, and we share the same basic approach to customer satisfaction and after-sale support. We look forward to the new opportunities we can now bring to our customers.”

Convergint Technologies designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and safety systems.