Inventory tech and $3 million power SxanPro health care startup

GRAND RAPIDS — Three years ago, Ashlea Souffrou saw an opportunity to develop a barcode scanning app that manages hospital surplus inventory, and she seized it. The result was SxanPro, a company that’s been profitable from day one.

Souffrou graduated from Western Michigan University in 2006 and started her career at Stryker Corp., a Kalamazoo-based medical device manufacturer. After a stint in new product sales, she worked in the division that remanufactures surplus single-use devices to sell to health systems at a lower cost and divert waste from landfills.

In 2014, Souffrou founded her reuse company Retegrity Solutions to resterilize and resell expired medical devices for operating rooms, catheterization labs and radiology departments.

But Souffrou ran into a problem without an easy solution when Retegrity began helping hospitals offload extra supplies resulting from physician departures, product conversions or hospital closures.

“We would have to manually go in and write down all of the different products to help them sell them because … you have to have expiration dates, lot numbers. We’d have to make sure they hadn’t been recalled, that they were in date. I had just had my second son, and so I was like, ‘I’ve got to speed this process up. I can’t be away from home for weeks,’” Souffrou said.

When she couldn’t find a shortcut to the solution, she created her own: an app that would scan the unique device identifiers on medical supplies.

A UDI is a Food and Drug Administration-required barcode, similar to the universal product code (UPC) printed on retail store items. Among other places, UDIs are included on patients’ electronic medical records so patients can be notified if there is a product recall.

In 2019, Souffrou developed the idea for Just the Unique Device Identifier or JUDI and worked with an app developer to build a prototype. Her hospital clients started testing it and found it worked beautifully.

Supply chain leaders started thinking of more applications for her technology. So, Souffrou sold Retegrity and launched Kentwood-based SxanPro with the initial JUDI product just before the pandemic in 2020. She now holds two patents — one for scanning technology and one for pop-up recall alerts.

“(The pandemic) was a crazy time to launch anything in health care,” she said. “The benefit was we actually were able to come alongside some hospitals that … had all of this overstock. They had all this PPE, and they didn’t have a good way to manage it.” SxanPro technology helped them manage stock at offsite warehouses.

A time-saver with data analytics functionality

Now, the JUDI app is mostly used in interventional radiology cath labs, operating rooms and anatomic pathology labs. Users can inventory products in all the procedure areas of a 600- to 800-bed hospital within two days using the app, where the process might have taken weeks before JUDI existed, Souffrou said.

Still, Souffrou believes SxanPro’s biggest value proposition is analyzing the data it collects.

“We start saying, ‘OK, well, if you know that products have expired or are going to be short-dated, you’re probably not using them. Let’s compare that to your purchasing history or your usage history. Maybe (then), we can start removing those products,’ which ultimately reduces the cost of patient care for hospitals (and) saves them money,” Souffrou said.

From baby to adolescence: SxanPro’s still growing

Grand Rapids-based Brightly handles software development for SxanPro, which employs 10 — from data analysts to supply chain experts to account managers to product owners. And the company recently closed on $3 million in private equity capital raised from Golden Vision Capital Americas to support future growth.

“The majority of hospitals are really struggling with their margins,” said Lauren Palazzolo, vice president of GVC Americas. “So, there’s a greater need to manage and control costs. It’s solving a meaningful problem that hospitals have really struggled to get their arms around.”

SxanPro has customers around the country, including Corewell Health. And Palazzolo wants to see its tech adopted in more states.

“When you're a small team, you have to figure out the best way to do a sale, and that is to find someone in the executive office who really understands the value of the product and is able to help you sell to multiple sites within their health system,” Palazzolo said.

Souffrou said SxanPro inked a partnership with nationwide medical supply distributor Medline and landed contracts with two of the largest health systems in the country but declined to share their names for competitive reasons.

She’s optimistic the company will continue growing.

“We've turned a profit every single year, which is different for a lot of tech startups. Everything that we’ve built has been because a customer has come to us and said, ‘Hey, if you could do this, it would solve this massive problem for us,’” she said. “Whether we create new products or we just enhance the products that we have, we will always continue to develop.”