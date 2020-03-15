Kent County Health Department orders venues to halve capacity amid coronavirus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS — The Kent County Health Department on Sunday ordered restaurants, bars, fitness centers and entertainment venues to reduce their maximum occupancies by 50 percent.

The emergency order that takes effect at 10 a.m. Monday seeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus and excludes employees from the occupancy limit.

Food establishments include restaurants, bars, church dining halls, schools, carry out, catering services, country clubs, banquet halls, and fraternal organizations, according to the emergency order.

The Kent County order follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order Friday to limit gatherings to 250 people in a shared space, except for industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit or the purchase or groceries or consumer goods.

Also on Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended postponing or cancelling gatherings of 50 or more people during the next eight weeks.

In Kent County, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and Metro Health-University of Michigan Health said in a joint statement that they have adjusted visitor policies to meet another of the governor’s executive orders to not allow visitors at hospitals, outpatient locations and long-term care facilities, except for special circumstances. The circumstances are for one approved visitor for patients undergoing surgery, and for pediatric, maternity and critically ill patients or people at the end of lives.

Gov. Whitmer on Sunday issued an executive order that temporarily imposes added restrictions on “excessive pricing” for goods, materials, emergency supplies, and consumer food items.

“We will continue to take every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families,” Whitmer said. “In these challenging times, we need to come together as Michiganders. This order will help protect consumers from price gouging. Additionally, I’m working jointly with the Attorney General to enforce these orders, to protect consumers, and to hold bad actors accountable. We will get through this together.”

The anti-price gouging executive order, effective at 9 a.m. Monday until 11:59 p.m. April 13, states that after “a person has acquired any product from a retailer, the person must not resell that product in this state at a price that is grossly in excess of the purchase price at which the person acquired the product.”

The order also states that “a person must not offer for sale or sell any product in this state at a price that is more than 20 percent higher than what the person offered or charged for that product as of March 9, 2020, unless the person demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product to market.”