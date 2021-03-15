Kim resigns as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Hyung Kim has stepped down as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s.

The Grand Rapids health system confirmed his departure this morning in a brief statement to MiBiz. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Biersack was named interim president as Saint Mary’s searches for a new leader.

Dr. Hyung Kim

Kim leaves the position a little less than two years after joining Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, which is part of Livonia-based Catholic health system Trinity Health.

Today’s statement did not offer a reason for his departure.

“We appreciate his efforts during his tenure with us over the past two years. A search process for a new president is currently underway to ensure a smooth transition of hospital leadership,” the health system said in the statement.

Kim became president at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in May 2019 after serving for six years as senior associate dean for clinical affairs at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine in East Lansing.

A retired internal medicine physician, he spent two years prior to MSU as CEO of SIU HealthCare, a group practice at the Springfield, Ill.-based Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, where he also served as associate dean of clinical affairs and an assistant professor of clinical medicine. Kim also worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. and an executive at Ascension Health.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This headline of this story has been updated to note Kim’s position as president, not CEO.