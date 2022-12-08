Longtime West Michigan office furniture exec to lead Hope Network 

GRAND RAPIDS — Bob Von Kaenel, a longtime executive at Kentwood Office Furniture and Herman Miller Inc., has been named the new president and CEO of nonprofit health care services provider Hope Network.

Von Kaenel takes over the position from Phil Weaver, who is retiring after 16 years of leading the Christian organization that helps people with disabilities to live independently.

Bob Van Kaenel, president and CEO of Hope Network. (Courtesy photo)

Von Kaenel is just the fourth CEO in Hope Network’s 60-year history.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead Hope Network,” Von Kaenel said in a statement. “I feel a calling to serve and am humbled to have the opportunity to build upon Hope Network’s legacy of service. Our mission to help individuals with physical, social, and mental challenges is essential and noble. I will be a fighter, an advocate and champion for this mission, while implementing strategies that make our organization a great place to work.”

Von Kaenel joins Hope Network from Kentwood Office Furniture, where he served for more than seven years at the employee-owned company. Prior to Kentwood Office Furniture, Von Kaenel served for eight years at Herman Miller in various roles, including senior vice president of sales and business development.

Hope Network formed a search committee that identified Von Kaenel, who also served on the nonprofit’s board of trustees for six years. The organization has more than 2,800 employees and provides services to more than 34,000 people across the state.

Board Vice Chair Patrick Miles Jr. said Von Kaenel’s direct knowledge of the organization as well as his “track record of business success makes him the right choice to lead as well as direct our resources where they can do the most good for the most people.”