Mary Free Bed expands JV with Saginaw hospital

GRAND RAPIDS — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw expanded their joint venture that began nearly two years ago with inpatient rehab care.

The joint venture added outpatient rehab, orthotics and prosthetics, rehab physician services, and the Covenant Center for Autism. Under the joint venture formed in late 2017, Mary Free Bed has provided care at Covenant’s 41-bed inpatient rehab unit.

Kent Riddle COURTESY PHOTO

“We’ve developed a great relationship with Covenant HealthCare clinicians and leaders,” Mary Free Bed President and CEO Kent Riddle said in a statement. “It’s exciting to move forward together and advance rehabilitation care for residents of the Great Lakes Bay Region.”

Covenant and Mary Free Bed earlier this year announced plans to develop a $40.7 million rehabilitation hospital in Saginaw. The new rehab hospital on Covenant’s main campus will include 48 inpatient beds and space for 12 beds for future use, plus house an outpatient therapy facility.