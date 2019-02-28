Mary Free Bed partners on $41 million rehab hospital in Saginaw

GRAND RAPIDS — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Covenant HealthCare plan to develop a $40.7 million rehabilitation hospital in Saginaw.

The new rehab hospital on Covenant HealthCare’s main campus will include 48 inpatient beds and space for 12 beds for future use, plus house an outpatient therapy facility.

The two signed a partnership agreement in November 2017 that created a joint venture for Mary Free Bed to provide rehabilitation care in Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay region.

“One of our goals when we began the partnership was to study the need for a separate rehabilitation hospital,” Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle said. “Our analysis shows it’s time to move ahead with construction of a new building that will be designed specifically for rehabilitation services.”