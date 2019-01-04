Mary Free Bed signs joint operating agreement with Munson Medical Center

GRAND RAPIDS — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital would expand its presence in northern Michigan under a new joint operating agreement with Munson Healthcare in Traverse City.

The Grand Rapids-based Mary Free Bed has managed inpatient rehab at the 442-bed Munson Medical Center and an outpatient center since 2015. Under the new deal that took effect Jan. 1, additional outpatient locations joined the Mary Free Bed at Munson Medical Center partnership.

Three physiatrists in Traverse City — doctors who specialize in physical medicine and rehab — became employees of Mary Free Bed.

Munson and Mary Free Bed also will study the feasibility of building a larger inpatient rehab unit and adding outpatient specialty programs.

“It’s the next evolutionary step in our relationship,” Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle said in a statement. “It ushers in a new era of rehabilitation in Traverse City.”