McLaren starts work on $450 million hospital

LANSING — McLaren Health Care broke ground Monday on a new $450 million, 240-bed hospital.

The Lansing-based health system targets the new hospital in Michigan State University’s Corporate Research Park to open in 2022.

A cancer center, medical services building, and other facilities will eventually join the hospital on the campus. McLaren plans to begin design and construction on the medical services building and cancer center within the next year.

“Michigan deserves world-class health care. This partnership with Michigan State University, which builds upon decades of close cooperation between McLaren and MSU, is an important step toward that goal,” McLaren Health Care President and CEO Phil Incarnati said in a statement. “Building this facility in such close proximity to MSU will benefit patients and researchers looking for the best health outcomes possible.”

Once fully developed, the health care campus will house more than 1,000 physicians, researchers, educators and other members of the academic and medical team.

“We believe this new facility will help us recruit top physicians and researchers to our region by giving them the best tools, data, and settings possible to develop new life-changing therapies and treatments,” MSU Interim President John Engler stated.

Owner’s representative services for the project are provided by the Kramer Management Group Inc. and Barton Malow/Christman LLC serves as construction manager. Gresham Smith and Harley Ellis Devereaux are the architects; Pace Howe Design is providing interior design work.