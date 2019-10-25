Meijer family donates $19.5 million for new MSU facility in downtown Grand Rapids 

GRAND RAPIDS — Doug Meijer, the former co-chairman of Meijer Inc., and the Meijer Foundation are giving $19.5 million to Michigan State University for a new facility on the College of Human Medicine’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids, MiBiz has learned.

The gift will pay to design, construct and equip a radiopharmacy at the planned Medical Innovation Building that will occupy existing green space at the Grand Rapids Innovation Park located at Michigan Street and Ottawa Avenue .

University trustees were set to vote this morning on resolutions to proceed with the radiopharmacy and name the building after Doug Meijer, who remains on the family-owned supercenter retailer’s board of directors and serves as trustee at the Meijer Foundation. The gift is the largest in the history of the MSU College of Human Medicine.

The radiopharmacy at the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building will “serve as the foundation for a new Molecular Imaging and Translational Theranostics program” at the College of Human Medicine, according to a memo from the Board of Trustees’ Committee on Budget and Finance that was sent to MSU President Samuel Stanley and posted online with the agenda for today’s trustees meeting.

“This program will provide groundbreaking, world-class research leading to transformative health care related to oncology, neuroscience, and mental health,” according to the memo.

A radiopharmacy prepares radioactive materials used in nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat patients. Translational theranostics is the blending of medicine and research to enhance disease research and drug development.

“The Meijer family is passionate about increasing access to life-saving cancer treatment and believes Michigan State University is uniquely positioned to deliver this transformative opportunity,” according to a memo to the MSU Board of Trustees. “The family is committed to empowering Michigan State University to build this optimized, dedicated theranostics clinic for precision oncology. The clinic will be dedicated to rapidly developing clinical protocols and applications to efficiently serve the large patient populations in need.”

MSU’s College of Human Medicine will lease an estimated 12,000 square feet of space in the 211,600-square-foot Medical Innovation Building, which is expected to open in October 2021. The medical school would sublease the radiopharmacy to a private partner to operate and to secure needed regulatory approvals and licensing.

“MSU researchers from Grand Rapids and East Lansing will have access to the radiopharmacy to conduct and expand their research,” according to the memo to Stanley.

MSU trustees previously approved a deal for the Medical Innovation Building’s development with Health Innovation Partners LLC, a joint venture between Chicago-based MB Real Estate, Chicago-based Walsh Construction/Walsh Investors and Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction Co. Inc.