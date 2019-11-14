NORTON SHORES — Mercy Health began construction on a $20 million primary care and outpatient medical center in Norton Shores.

The 40,000-square-foot facility on Henry Street at Seminole Road, once the site of a Kmart store, will consolidate three Mercy Health primary care primary care practices into a single location and house 25 care providers. Scheduled to open in February 2021, the location also will house urgent care, X-ray, physical therapy, aesthetic services, a pharmacy and a lab.

Mercy Health has developed similar centers in Hudsonville and North Muskegon that opened in 2018.

“Mercy Health is striving to make health care more accessible to our patients,” Kristen Brown, MD, president of Mercy Health Physician Partners, said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to bring together three of our established practices alongside diagnostic and specialty services so that patients can receive care in one, convenient location.”

Lindhout Associates Architects P.C. in Brighton designed the facility. Holland-based Elzinga & Volkers Construction Inc. is the general contractor.