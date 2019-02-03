Mercy Health ramps up investment in outpatient medical centers

Mercy Health plans to develop more outpatient medical centers in West Michigan over the next few years.

The newest center will come online on East Fulton Street in Ada, where Mercy Health is presently building out space that will house family and internal medicine physicians, neurology, OB-GYN, X-ray, a lab and ancillary services, including physical therapy. Mercy Health expects to offer the first services at the new Ada location in April, said Chief Integration Officer Mary Boyd.

Other outpatient centers will follow within 18 months in northern Grand Rapids and Norton Shores in southern Muskegon County, and at multiple sites in neighboring Ottawa County. In pursuing the projects, Mercy Health is “definitely in growth mode” and seeking to better compete and bring in new patients to the system, Boyd said.

“We are really trying to take this ambulatory strategy as an opportunity to go to where people are and make health care convenient for them by wrapping services around them,” Boyd said. “We want to produce greater access in these communities where we think there’s a need for primary care physicians and where people tend to seek specialty care (from Mercy Health).”

Some of the new outpatient centers will consolidate existing physician offices into a single location in the market, she said.

Mercy Health will invest at least $30 million in the new outpatient centers. The health system also intends to upgrade and enhance existing facilities across the market, as well as continue to build out virtual care services, Boyd said.

Additional locations in Ottawa County would continue a build-up in a market that Mercy Health in recent years has increasingly targeted with new outpatient centers in Hudsonville, a primary care practice on Holland’s north side, and a clinical partnership with North Ottawa Community Health System in Grand Haven. Mercy Health has been deploying more specialists into northern Ottawa County through the partnership, and last year also acquired North Ottawa’s medical group.

Over the next year, Mercy Health also will complete a $291 million expansion and renovation at its Muskegon hospital campus, a portion of which opened this past fall.

According to Boyd, Mercy Health looks to develop two or three new locations in Ottawa County.

“We’re going to continue to invest in Ottawa County,” she said. “We see patients from that area using many of our specialty services, especially cardiovascular, neurosciences and oncology. We want to provide greater access in those areas where we think there’s a need for primary care physicians and where patients seem to be choosing Mercy Health for specialty care.”

Mercy Health developed and opened new outpatient centers toward the end of 2018 in Hudsonville and North Muskegon that combined cost about $20 million.

The North Muskegon location consolidated three physician practices into a single location that includes family and internal medicine, pediatrics and wound care. The 30,000-square-foot outpatient center on Holton Road houses primary care physician offices, urgent care, and X-ray and diagnostics labs. A pharmacy will open this winter.

The 20,600-square-foot Hudsonville outpatient center Mercy Health opened in November on 32nd Avenue includes primary care, urgent care, X-ray and ultrasound, a lab, workplace health, and a pharmacy. The location was the second in Ottawa County for Mercy Health.

The two new locations are outside of parent corporation Trinity Health’s plan to develop 17 outpatient centers across Michigan over three years.

Livonia-based Trinity Health embarks on the build-out as medical care continues a steady migration from hospitals to lower-cost outpatient settings that are more convenient for patients.

“We’re moving an awful lot of care out to those,” said Rob Casalou, regional president and CEO for Trinity Health in Michigan. “At the end of the day, you’re treating people where you should.”