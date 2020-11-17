Mercy Health to open care unit at Hackley campus for COVID-19 patients

MUSKEGON — Mercy Health Muskegon plans to open a care unit Thursday at the Hackley campus to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients.

The COVID care unit will start with 10 beds and increase to 20. Mercy Health Muskegon medical personnel will staff the unit.

“Muskegon County is seeing one of the most significant surges of COVID cases in the state,” said Dr. Justin Grill, chief medical officer at Mercy Health Muskegon. “We are fortunate to have the Hackley Campus available to activate as an alternative COVID care site. This will help alleviate the burden on the Mercy Campus.”

Mercy Health Muskegon recently closed inpatient care and the ER at Hackley and transitioned to the nearby 267-bed Mercy campus on Sherman Boulevard that includes a new 10-story patient tower and renovations.

As of today, Mercy Health Muskegon had 148 inpatients that tested positive for COVID-19 and required hospitalization.

The new COVID-19 unit at Hackley will treat what Mercy Health described as “stable, COVID-positive patients who require extended stays in the hospital.”

COVID-19 cases have been surging across Michigan since early October, pushing hospitals toward capacity and leading Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the weekend to impose new restrictions.

On Monday, the state reported 12,763 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases from Sunday and Monday, and 55 deaths. Since the pandemic began last spring, COVID-19 has killed 8,049 people in Michigan and the state has recorded 264,576 cases.