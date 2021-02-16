Metro Health opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic for underserved residents

WYOMING — Metro Health-University of Michigan Health has opened the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic away from its hospital campus.

The health system this week started offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment at the Community Clinic at 781 36th St. in Wyoming, which focuses on care for underserved populations. One-third of the clinic’s patients are Black while 11.5 percent are Hispanic.

“Many of the patients who rely on the Community Clinic face racial and social disparities that put them at greater risk for contracting COVID-19,” Metro Health COO Lori Price said in a statement. “Those same disparities contribute to underlying conditions that can add to the severity of the illness. These patients need and deserve the protection of the vaccine.”

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data have shown the COVID-19 pandemic has hit ethnic and racial minorities the hardest.

Metro Health’s Community Clinic serves an area with nine of the top 10 ZIP codes with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Kent County. Nearly half of the 48,000 cases that have been recorded in Kent County were within the 10 ZIP codes. Metro Health staff are reaching out to clinic patients to schedule vaccine appointments and the health system intends to later open the location to the public.

Using the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna Inc., Community Clinic has the capacity to do 99 vaccines a day, depending on the availability of doses. Metro Health started administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Community Clinic after securing enough of the Moderna vaccine to support a second vaccination site and is considering a third site.

Through this start of this week, Metro Health had administered 12,662 vaccine doses, all from Pfizer Inc.