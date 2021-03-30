Metro Health starts construction on new outpatient clinic in Allendale

ALLENDALE — Metro Health-University of Michigan Health has begun construction on a new, larger outpatient medical clinic in Allendale.

The 15,000-square-foot office at 48th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive will replace a clinic Metro Health opened two miles away in 2009. Since then, Allendale Township’s population has grown 29 percent.

“A lot has changed since we first opened our office in Allendale,” Dr. Raki Pai, chief population health officer and president of the Metro Health Medical, said in a statement. “We want to be sure to meet the needs of a growing community, along with expectations of our patients for how they access health care.”

Scheduled to open in spring 2022, the new Metro Health office will house primary care physicians, diagnostic lab services, obstetrics and gynecology, and sports medicine. It will also add x-ray services.

Kasco Construction Inc. Royal Oak is the general contractor and Kalamazoo-based Diekema Hamann Architecture & Engineering LLC is the designer.