MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: BHSH 2022 revenues dragged down by Beaumont Health

First-half financial data for BHSH System show a nearly $100 million loss for Beaumont Health was offset by stronger performances by Spectrum Health and Priority Health in West Michigan.

The year-to-date revenue figures, first reported last week by MiBiz, offered a first glimpse into the finances of Michigan’s largest in-state health system created after a merger this year of Spectrum and Beaumont.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the company’s financial woes that are prevalent across U.S. health systems.