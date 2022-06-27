MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: BHSH reinstates abortion policy following pushback, ‘extensive evaluation’

BHSH System — the company formed out of the merger of Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health — reinstated its abortion policy over the weekend after initial confusion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today discuss the health system’s initial response to follow a 1931 state law that bans abortion in the state, followed by shift to provide abortions when the mother’s life is in danger. By late Saturday night, BHSH officials said it would reinstate its policy from prior to the ruling to perform abortion procedures when medically necessary.

See here for additional coverage on how the situation unfolded.