MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Generic drug maker developing low-cost insulin

With the financial backing of several Michigan-based health care companies, generic drug manufacturer CivicaRx is preparing to produce low-cost insulin within the next two years.

The company is building a new facility in Virginia to produce low-cost generic insulin doses as federal and state lawmakers’ attempts to pass legislation curbing increasingly high costs continue to stall, as Senior Writer Mark Sanchez reported this week.

CivicaRx’s efforts are seen as a private-sector solution to escalating insulin that could help drive down prices through competition among manufacturers, MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz discussed today on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program.