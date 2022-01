West Michigan hospitals are delaying care, shifting staff and repurposing spaces — among other measures — in response to the latest COVID-19 surge that’s pushing systems and workers.

Senior Writer Mark Sanchez this week detailed these actions and the effects of short-term staff losses as a result of COVID-19 in what one executive described as “disaster response.”

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz spoke about the situation with WOOD-TV8 on today’s “Daybreak” program.