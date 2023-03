Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is in the process of raising $60 million from public sources and private philanthropy to build a new pediatric care facility in Grand Rapids.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss the company’s progress toward the goal, and why executives are cautiously optimistic about hitting the funding target.

