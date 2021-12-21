fbpx
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Mercy Health, Network180 partner on new behavioral health clinic

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS — Mercy Health and behavioral health care provider Network180 are partnering to open a new Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Grand Rapids next year.

Health care officials say the facility is meant to meet rising demand for services while freeing up emergency room space at hospitals, as MiBiz reported last week.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz discussed the new project Monday on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program, as well as what other West Michigan health systems are doing to meet behavioral health needs.

