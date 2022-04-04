MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: North Ottawa Community Health System, Trinity Health discussing merger

Executives at North Ottawa Community Health System and Trinity Health, the Livonia-based parent company of Mercy Health, have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore the potential of a merger between the two systems.

Under the plan that Senior Writer Mark Sanchez detailed last week, the Grand Haven-based North Ottawa would become part of Trinity Health, building upon a yearslong relationship between the two organizations.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss the potential benefits for both organizations, as well as state legislation that is moving forward to make the merger more easily obtainable.