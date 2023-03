Perrigo Co. plc will make a pitch in May to federal regulators who will decide whether to approve an over-the-counter daily birth control pill for the U.S. market.

MiBiz health care reporter Mark Sanchez appeared on WOOD-TV8 Wednesday night to discuss the proposal, the lengthy and complex federal process for approving new drugs, and how the company is planning to bolster its Women’s Health division.

See here for more coverage of Perrigo’s proposal.