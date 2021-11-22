fbpx
Published in Health Care
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Spectrum Health to spend $117M on pay raises, bonuses to combat staffing shortages

BY Monday, November 22, 2021 04:45pm

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health is planning to spend $117 million in the coming months on pay raises and bonuses as health systems across the country deal with widespread staffing shortages.

“There’s a staffing crisis going on right now, so we wanted to retain our current staff. We’re doing everything we can to build up our team and get through this pandemic,” Spectrum Health Chief Financial Officer Matt Cox told MiBiz last week.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss Spectrum Health’s move amid an industry-wide staffing crisis.

