MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Spectrum Health to spend $117M on pay raises, bonuses to combat staffing shortages

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health is planning to spend $117 million in the coming months on pay raises and bonuses as health systems across the country deal with widespread staffing shortages.

“There’s a staffing crisis going on right now, so we wanted to retain our current staff. We’re doing everything we can to build up our team and get through this pandemic,” Spectrum Health Chief Financial Officer Matt Cox told MiBiz last week.

