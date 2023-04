The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting staff shortages at Michigan hospitals is driving up the number of nurses who want to quit within their first year.

MiBiz Managing Editor appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss a recent University of Michigan survey showing that 39 percent of nurses in Michigan planned to quit within their first year.

See here for additional coverage of the survey and what experts say hospitals can do to retain and attract nurses.