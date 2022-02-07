Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decline after omicron surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations across Michigan declined again during the last week, continuing a trend after peaking about a month ago.

A state dashboard today reported that 2,657 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state, down from the 3,345 a week ago. Today’s data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also compares with the 4,896 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 10. Since then, hospitalizations that spiked with the fast-spreading omicron virus variant and for weeks pushed hospitals to capacity have been coming down.

“This is pretty welcome. Our hospitals have been under a lot of strain,” Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley said today in a weekly online briefing on the pandemic.

“This is definitely a welcome sight,” Calley said. “Hopefully, these continue to drop and drop very quickly, kind of getting the health care system back to its normal self.”

The state today also reported another 9,898 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday and another 36 deaths. Since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, Michigan has recorded more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30,417 deaths.