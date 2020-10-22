Hospitals stay the course on COVID-19 prevention measures

Leaders at a number of health systems and hospitals in Michigan today affirmed their commitment to keeping policies and practices in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued by the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, the executives and chief medical officers for 110 hospitals said they wanted to “make it clear that regardless of state law, executive orders or local public health directives, hospitals and health care systems across the state are standing as a united front in our policies and interventions in order to fight the spread of COVID-19.”

Hospitals will continue to require staff, patients and visitors to follow safety protocols that include wearing face masks, screenings when entering facilities and limiting visitors. Public compliance with safety requirements, as well as social distancing and avoiding crows, will “prevent another catastrophic surge in hospital admissions and COVID-19 deaths.”

“It is imperative that every Michigan resident join us in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease,” the statement read. “The decision to continue these safety measures is driven by data and guidance from healthcare experts, not politics. Public health draws on data to chart the route from where we are now, to where we need to go. It keeps hospitals and health care facilities safe places for patients to receive both routine and emergency care as needed.”

The hospitals affirmed this stance as COVID-19 cases across Michigan have risen in recent weeks by more than 80 percent. The increase in cases “puts our entire healthcare system at risk of another capacity crisis.”

“If the trend continues, doctors and nurses, therapists and custodians, food services and support staff, who have barely begun to recover from the terrible stress of the initial COVID-19 surge will suffer additional stress and risk their own infection, illness and mortality,” according to the MHA statement. “If Michigan doesn’t change its approach to this disease, we could have crowded hospital emergency departments and approach exceeding the capacity of our hospitals as we did in Southeast Michigan this past spring.”

As of today, Michigan has recorded 152,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the spring and 7,129 deaths. That’s an increase of 1,873 confirmed cases from Wednesday and another 43 deaths.