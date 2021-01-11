Michigan State University, Perrigo partnership to combine research and market expertise

A new partnership will connect Michigan State University’s clinical and research acumen with Perrigo Co. plc’s expertise in product innovation, manufacturing scale and retail distribution.

The collaboration “brings together premier industry and academic thought leaders that share a passion for enhancing the health and well-being of society, with a focus on research and clinical outcomes, retail and pharmacy experiences and technology and product innovations,” Perrigo said Monday in an announcement on the partnership.

“We speak frequently about making self-care more accessible and inclusive for everyone through our product portfolio,” said Rich Sorota, Perrigo’s executive vice president and president of the company’s Consumer Self-Care Americas division. “We believe our partnership with Michigan State University has the potential to yield customized transformative self-care solutions that can help our retail partners and our consumers make informed health and wellness decisions that are best for themselves and their families.”

The partnership follows Perrigo’s decision last fall to develop a new $44.8 million North America headquarters on the site of MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park in downtown.

Norman Beauchamp Jr., MSU’s executive vice president for health sciences, told MiBiz in November that he envisioned a number of potential areas of collaboration between MSU and Perrigo. That includes accelerating discovery and the process to bring innovations to market as well as combining the university’s “discovery-driven culture with the kind of drive to innovate and bring-to-the-customer culture of industry,” he said at the time.

Beauchamp led similar partnerships at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington.

“In Perrigo we have found a partner who is a leader in delivering quality, affordable self-care products that consumers trust to individuals and communities across the globe. Public-private partnerships align resources and expertise recognizing that together we can do so much more for those we were established to serve,” Beauchamp said in today’s announcement. “We are committed to find solutions that best meet the needs of patients and consumers and to do so at a pace that people deserve.”