More West Michigan hospitals request emergency state approval to boost bed capacity

Plans for additional beds to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 patients in West Michigan now include hospitals in Holland and Zeeland.

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital would add 10 temporary beds, if needed, according to an April 14 filing to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which approved the request three days later. Zeeland Community Hospital would convert 10 beds now used for surgical preparation and recovery to inpatient beds. The hospital also would convert three medical/surgical beds for ICU use.

The emergency applications from the 57-bed Zeeland Community Hospital and Holland Hospital are the first for temporary emergency beds in Ottawa County, as hospitals across West Michigan plan for added capacity to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients, a MiBiz previously reported.

Holland Hospital, with 189 total licensed beds, would temporarily add 40 inpatient beds by using its cardiac rehabilitation unit for recovering COVID-19 patients “who are anticipated to be ready for discharge home within a 1 to 3-day period of time,” according to an April 17 state filing.

The space “offers us an ideal area within our own facility to ease space and resource constraints for more acute patients within our existing med/surg and critical care units,” according to Holland Hospital’s emergency bed filing. “Our goal is to move lower-acuity, recovering COVID-19 patients who are stable and fairly ambulatory to a different unit within the existing Holland Hospital licensed footprint in order to ensure more space for acutely ill patients within our medical/surgical and critical care units.”

In Grand Rapids, Spectrum Health filed an emergency application last week to add 16 emergency inpatient beds at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, plus 14 beds at the Meijer Heart Center, both at the Butterworth Campus. The Department of Health and Human Services approved the DeVos Children’s Hospital request on April 16.

Spectrum Health already has prepared the Grand Valley State University Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences across Michigan Street from Butterworth Hospital with 250 temporary beds as an overflow location to care for non-COVID-19 patients, as MiBiz previously reported. If needed, Spectrum also would add 36 beds and convert 55 medical and surgical beds into ICU beds at Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.