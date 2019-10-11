MSU promotes med school dean to new admin position

EAST LANSING — The dean of Michigan State University’s medical school will move into a new position where he’ll lead administration of health care academics, research and clinical care.

MSU today announced the promotion of Norman Beauchamp as executive vice president for health services. Beauchamp oversees restructured operations of MSU’s College of Human Medicine in Grand Rapids, as well as the College of Nursing, College of Osteopathic Medicine, and health clinics.

“As I reviewed the administrative structures on campus, right away I saw the incredible opportunity in the alignment of our human health care services — not just in providing patient care, education and research, but also in beginning to rebuild trust in our people and systems,” MSU President Samuel Stanley said in a statement. “Health care services are one of the most individualized ways Spartans make an impact in our communities. Having a coordinated, strategic vision for MSU’s services with an experienced leader in health care can only make us stronger.”

Beauchamp has served as dean of the College of Human Medicine since 2016 and retains leadership of MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park.

His promotion to executive vice president is subject to approval by the MSU Board of Trustees at its Oct. 25 meeting. Aron Sousa will serve as interim dean during the search process for a new dean at the College of Human Medicine. Sousa has been on the faculty at MSU since 1999 and served as interim dean at the College of Human Medicine in 2015 prior to Beauchamp’s hiring.

“I am humbled to accept this role,” Beauchamp said in a statement. “Providing outstanding patient care in our clinics and training the next generation of health care professionals is a great responsibility. We have a dedicated team of leaders, faculty and staff across the colleges, the university and the clinical practice. I look forward to working with all to further codify our efforts with a direct focus on patient safety, clinical excellence and innovation, building on our statewide partnerships to bring hope and health to our communities.”

All deans, including those in the health colleges, previously reported to the MSU provost. Under the new structure, health deans will report to the executive vice president, who then has a direct line to the university president.