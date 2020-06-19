Published in Health Care

Perrigo sells generic drug biz to U.K. pharmaceutical company

BY MiBiz Staff Friday, June 19, 2020 03:16pm

Perrigo Co. plc has sold its generic prescription drug business to United Kingdom-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd for $195 million in cash.

The deal announced this morning follows a transformation plan Perrigo President and CEO Murray Kessler put in place in 2019 to transform the company into a producer of “self-care” products, focused on its core over-the-counter, store-brand medication business.

“This divestiture, which was accomplished at an attractive ten times adjusted operating income multiple, is an example of Perrigo’s commitment to our transformation to a consumer-focused self-care company while remaining good stewards of shareholder value,” Kessler said in a statement.

Perrigo generated $53 million in net sales in 2019 and 12 cents adjusted diluted earnings per share from the business sold to Rosemont.

Read 185 times
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top