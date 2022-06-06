Pfizer investing $120M in Portage to increase production of antiviral used to treat COVID-19 

PORTAGE — Pfizer Inc. will invest $120 million in Kalamazoo County to increase production of the antiviral medication Paxlovid that’s used to treat COVID-19.

The expanded production capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredients will enable U.S.-based production of the oral medication and create 250 jobs in Portage.

“Pfizer Global Supply has made the impossible possible, making billions of vaccine doses and now millions of treatment courses to help battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” Pfizer Chairperson and CEO Albert Bourla said in an announcement issued jointly today with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

Top state, legislative and company officials celebrated the expansion at an event today in Portage.

The announcement said the Kalamazoo investment was “another major step in Pfizer’s effort to bring more key biopharmaceutical manufacturing to the U.S., increasing Pfizer’s capability to produce and supply treatments and medicines for patients in the U.S. and around the world.”

“By increasing production at our Michigan facility, we are both helping patients around the world and expanding important manufacturing innovation to the U.S.,” Bourla said. “This investment builds upon our $5 billion of investments across our manufacturing and distribution portfolio since 2017 to support the ongoing growth of U.S. manufacturing leadership.”

Pfizer officials say the company has produced and shipped 12 million treatment courses of Paxlovid across 37 countries, including 5 million sent to the U.S., and has manufactured almost 17 million treatment courses total.

The new investment in Kalamazoo will make Pfizer the largest producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and help meet global demand for Paxlovid, the company said.

“Pfizer’s $120 million expansion in Kalamazoo creating 250 good-paying jobs to support the manufacture of Paxlovid will build on Michigan’s economic momentum,” Whitmer said. “Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility also made some of the first doses of the vaccine, and now this proud Michigan company will play an even more critical role in the fight against COVID-19. By creating opportunities for Michiganders, Pfizer is helping us grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and help families.”

Pfizer previously began work more than a year ago on a $450 million expansion of its injectable pharmaceutical production facility in Portage.