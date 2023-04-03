Physicians at Holland Hospital form JV to improve care for Medicare Advantage patients 

HOLLAND — Doctors at Holland Hospital are taking a deeper dive into value-based care through a joint venture with a Texas company.

By partnering with Austin-based Agilon Health Inc., Holland PHO wants to further improve quality, efficiency, and satisfaction for elderly patients who receive care from doctors in the physician-hospital organization and are enrolled in Medicare Advantage health plans.

Paul Clippinger, executive director of Holland PHO. (COURTESY PHOTO)Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) has similar ventures with medical organizations in 22 markets in 14 states across the U.S., including Answer Health LLC in Grand Rapids and United Physicians in the Detroit area. The Holland-based physician-hospital organization can tap into those other partnerships to identify the “greatest opportunities” to drive improvements and standardize workflows across Medicare Advantage insurance carriers, said Paul Clippinger, executive director at Holland PHO.

“We can learn from each other,” Clippinger said. “There’s a greater depth of knowledge and a greater depth of resources that are available in terms of partnering with this organization.”

The 20-year joint venture with Agilon Heath includes a “significant” financial commitment to help Holland PHO to recruit additional primary care physicians as the broader population ages, Clippinger said.

For years, Holland PHO has had value-based contracts with health insurers, a model where providers are rewarded financially for meeting quality metrics such as better identifying high-risk patients and getting them into additional care when needed and for managing high-cost chronic medical conditions. The resulting care improvements can lead to reducing costly hospitalizations, re-admissions and ER visits.

“Basically, many of the kinds of things we were already doing, it’s a matter of doing more at an enhanced level and at a refined level,” Clippinger said.

Health insurers for years have been pushing care providers to adopt value-based contracts and transition from the traditional fee-for-service model that pays doctors and hospitals based on the procedures they perform.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the state’s largest health insurer, formed a joint venture a year ago with Nashville, Tenn.-based Honest Medical Group that offers clinical, operational and financial support to doctors for transitioning to a value-based model for Medicare contracts.

The transition comes with greater financial risk for care providers who take responsibility for a patient’s total cost of care, which is why Holland PHO opted to move further into value-based care through a partnership with Agilon Health to share the risk for Medicare Advantage patients.

Through the partnership, Holland PHO can “double down on the preventive care that we know can reduce the illness burden, and thus save costs,” said Dr. Kurt Lindberg, a family physician and the president and medical director at Holland PHO.

“This allows us to take risk that we couldn’t do on our own and invest in keeping patients healthy on the front end with the expectations that on the back end we should have savings,” Lindberg said.

Holland PHO consists of about 50 primary care physicians and 110 specialists who either are employed by Holland Hospital or work in independent medical practices. All have staff privileges at Holland Hospital.

Leaders at Holland PHO were introduced to Agilon Health through colleagues at Answer Health, who told them that arrangement was working well and encouraged Holland PHO to consider it as an option, Lindberg said. Holland PHO intends to do “some amount of collaboration” with Answer Health, since the two networks are in close proximity, he said.

The joint venture with Holland PHO illustrates how Agilon Health, formed in 2016, is now starting to partner with physician groups tied directly to health systems.

“This reflects the changing mindset among health systems and the opportunity and the unmet need that we believe that’s available in this segment,” Veeral Desai, Agilon Health’s chief strategy and development officer, said during a March 30 investor presentation.

In the presentation, executives at the publicly-traded Agilon Health cited internal research that shows that after two years, 79 percent of Medicare Advantage patients who receive care through participating medical practices complete annual wellness visits with their doctors. That compares to 37 percent of patients at the same practices who are enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare plans.

ER visits declined to 273 per thousand Medicare Advantage patients, compared to 429 fee-for-service enrollees. Hospital admissions were 168 annually for Medicare Advantage patients, versus 231 for people in traditional Medicare plans, and hospital readmissions rates were five percentage points lower at 12.4 percent, according to the investor presentation.

This year, Agilon Health expects to grow to 25 market across the U.S. with more than 2,200 physicians and 405,000 Medicare Advantage members, and to 32 markets in 2024 with 2,700 markets with 550,00 members.

The corporation in 2022 recorded $2.7 billion in revenue, up from $1.83 billion in 2021.

The improvements Holland PHO hopes to drive through the partnership with Agilon Health can not only make care better for patients, but also for practicing physicians who are often overworked and compensated less than colleagues who practice in other medical specialties, Lindberg said.

“Right now, I’ll say the state of primary care is stressed. Coming through the pandemic, we did what we did what needed to be done for our patients, and primary care is stressed,” he said. “We’ve been historically undervalued, so I would like to say in a year or two that primary care is relieved.”