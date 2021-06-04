Priority Health exec Marti Lolli named CEO of Utah-based health plan

GRAND RAPIDS — Marti Lolli, an executive at Priority Health for more than two decades, will depart this summer to become president and CEO of SelectHealth, a 950,000-member health plan in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lolli moves to SelectHealth after 21 years at Grand Rapids-based Priority Health, where she held a number of senior management positions, and most recently worked as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of consumer and government markets.

Marti Lolli

SelectHealth’s owner, the 25-hospital health system Intermountain Healthcare, also based in Salt Lake City, announced Lolli’s appointment Thursday evening.

“Marti is a mission-driven individual with extensive experience in driving growth across integrated delivery system environments,” said Dr. Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. “She is an innovative leader with a strategic mindset and a strong history of building high-performing teams–and shares our commitment to improving the health of our local communities.”

At Priority Health — which late last year named a new CEO, Praveen Thadani — Lolli oversaw areas that represent 70 percent of Priority Health’s revenue, according to an announcement on the SelectHealth appointment, which credited her with “transforming (Priority) to be more digitally focused and data driven.”

Lolli manages all business-to-consumer business areas that include Medicare, Medicaid and individual markets. Under her leadership, Priority Health grew consumer and government markets by 50 percent, according to a statement.

Lolli starts at SelectHealth in July. SelectHealth consists of medical and dental insurance plans in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.