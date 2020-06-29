Priority Health plans to reduce customer costs through 2020

Priority Health plans to waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 treatment and medically necessary testing through 2020, as well as expand its zero cost-share for virtual physician visits, including behavioral health.

The move covers nearly 1 million Priority Health members across commercial, individual, Medicaid and Medicare health plans for inpatient or outpatient from an in-network provider.

Priority Health President and CEO Joan Budden COURTESY PHOTO

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic some people delayed treatment or care that is medically necessary,” Priority Health President and CEO Joan Budden said in a news release. “We want to encourage all of our members to stay healthy by removing any financial hurdles during this economically challenging time. Whether it’s through premium credits or $0 virtual visits, Priority Health is committed to making it easy and affordable for our members to get the care they need.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network earlier this month said it would continue to waive copays and other cost sharing for treating for COVID-19 through the end of 2020.