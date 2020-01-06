Ranir acquires Steripod toothbrush accessory brand

GRAND RAPIDS — Ranir, the oral care division of Perrigo Co. plc, has purchased the assets of Steripod, a toothbrush accessory brand, from Culver City, Calif.-based Bonfit America Inc.

The acquisition includes a portfolio of antibacterial toothbrush protectors, children’s products and tongue cleaners. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Perrigo CEO and President Murray Kessler COURTESY PHOTO

“This small tuck-in acquisition of Steripod nicely complements our current portfolio of oral self-care products and leverages our innovative manufacturing and marketing platform. This is one of numerous bolt-on opportunities that exist for Perrigo to support our objective of accelerating revenue growth,” Perrigo CEO and President Murray Kessler said.

Ranir operates today as a subsidiary of Perrigo which acquired the company last July for $750 million, as MiBiz previously reported.