Record number of Michigan hospitals receive top grade for patient safety

More Michigan hospitals than ever earned a top grade in an semi-annual report card on patient safety.

West Michigan hospitals that are among the record 35 in the state that received an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s spring report card include:

Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo is among a record 35 hospitals in Michigan to earn an “A” grade in the latest report card on patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. COURTESY PHOTO

Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo;

Bronson Battle Creek;

Spectrum Health’s Lakeland Community in Niles, United Memorial in Greenville, Zeeland Community and Big Rapids;

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health in Wyoming;

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids; and

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Michigan ranked 10th among the 50 states in this spring’s report card released today by The Leapfrog Group, with 44.3 percent of the 79 hospitals given an “A” grade. The state ranked 14th in the fall 2020 report card, when 42.7 percent of the hospitals graded received a top grade.

“Recording a new state record for the amount of ‘A’ hospitals is incredible news for patients and employers in the state,” said Bret Jackson, president of the Novi-based Economic Alliance for Michigan, which coordinates the report card in the state. “Delivering a higher standard of patient safety means fewer medical mistakes are taking place and that leads to lower healthcare costs for everyone.”

The previous record for the number of Michigan hospitals to earn an “A” from The Leapfrog Group was 32 in fall 2020 and spring 2013, according to the Economic Alliance for Michigan.

For Ascension Borgess, the top grade this spring came after receiving a “B” last fall and a “C” in the five previous report cards from The Leapfrog Group, a national advocacy organization for patient safety that represents U.S. employers that are major purchasers of health care.

“I am so proud of the hard work that has been done at Ascension Borgess Hospital to focus on the safety of our patients, especially during these unprecedented times,” Ascension Borgess President Peter Bergmann said in a statement to MiBiz. “Our patient safety work will continue to make a difference in the quality care we provide, and in the lives of all of those who entrust us with their care.”

Ascension-owned hospitals in Novi, Southfield and Rochester also received an “A” in the spring 2021 report card.

Based in Washington, D.C., The Leapfrog Group twice a year evaluates more than 2,700 U.S. hospitals based on 27 peer-reviewed metrics for patient safety and then issues each of them a letter grade. Safety metrics include avoidable errors, injuries, accidents, and hospital-acquired infections.

“The Leapfrog Group commends all hospitals and health care workers in Michigan who saved patients throughout the pandemic,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a statement. “As we move forward, we will never forget that the safety of the patient is the first priority.”

West Michigan hospitals that received a “B” in the spring report card include Bronson Methodist in Kalamazoo, Mercy Health’s Mercy campus in Muskegon, and Holland Hospital, plus Spectrum Health’s Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids and Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Among the West Michigan hospitals listed in the spring report card, all received either an “A” or a “B” grade.

Statewide, 27 hospitals earned a “B,” 16 earned a “C,” one — Hurley Medical Center in Flint — earned a “D,” and none received an “F.”

On Tuesday this week, Spectrum Health’s Butterworth, Blodgett and Zeeland Community hospitals, plus Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids, were ranked among the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. this year in an annual list compiled and issued by Fortune/IBM Watson Health, as MiBiz reported.