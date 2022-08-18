Rohs named SW Mich. regional president of Ascension Michigan

Ascension Michigan has named Dr. Thomas Rohs as president and CEO of the health system’s southwest region, overseeing hospitals in Kalamazoo, Plainwell, Allegan and Dowagiac, as well as other care centers across the market.

Rohs succeeds former regional president Peter Bergmann, who had led the market for Ascension since 2019. A critical care surgeon who first joined Ascension Borgess in 1998, Rohs has been chief medical officer for the southwest region since 2019 and previously served as medical director for hospital-based clinical services.

Dr. Thomas Rohs. COURTESY PHOTO

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated, talented healthcare professionals,” Rohs said in a statement. “My goal in leading Ascension Borgess is to not only build on the success of the past 133 years, but to strengthen our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community.”

Rohs earned a bachelor’s degree in cellular and molecular biology from the University of Michigan and his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. He completed his medical residency at University of Michigan Health.

“Based on his outstanding credentials, deep roots in Southwest Michigan, and commitment to our Mission of service, quality care and the patient experience, we are confident that Dr. Rohs is the right person to lead Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region,” Ascension Michigan Chief Operating Officer Joe Hurshe said in a statement. “He possesses the expertise and energy needed to grow the organization and continue to strengthen its reputation as one of the area’s leading healthcare systems.”

Ascension Michigan is part of St. Louis, Mo.-based Catholic health system Ascension, which operates 143 hospitals and more than 2,600 care sites in 19 states. Ascension Michigan consists of 16 hospitals and other care facilities.

The Southwest Michigan region includes Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac, and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell.